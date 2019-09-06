Richard "Rick" Wansley
Decatur, Georgia- Richard A. Wansley, "Rick", of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2019. Mr. Wansley was born on September 26, 1941 to the late Hoyt and Doris Wansley and lived most of his life in Macon, Georgia.
A graduate of Lanier High School and Presbyterian College, he was self-employed before his retirement. Wansley's Texaco was a popular gathering spot, for not just gas, but also news, politics, and the latest in book and movie reviews. He was an avid reader of all things: his favorites being fiction, non-fiction, short stories, and news publications. He was also dedicated to his everyday walks of at least 5 miles per day, totaling 21,560 miles since November 1, 2003.
Mr. Wansley is survived by his wife, Susan Edwards Wansley; his daughter, Leigh Burgess (Vance), Atlanta; his grandchildren, James and Anna; his brother, Jim Wansley (Denise), Macon; his sisters-in-law: Carolyn Riddle, Amelia Island, FL; Jean Faircloth (Chip), Signal Mountain, TN; and Kaye Wansley (Macon); and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Lenny, named after one of his favorite authors, Elmore Leonard.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Cumberland Academy of Georgia, 650 Mount Vernon HWY NE, Atlanta, GA, 30328 (the school where his grandson, James, attends).
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019