Richard Willis Tibbetts, Sr.
June 26, 1934 - May 13, 2020
Perry, GA- Richard Willis Tibbetts, Sr., 85, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a service celebrating his life will be held at Grace Church in Perry, GA as soon as these restrictions are lifted.
Richard was born on June 26, 1934 in Waltham, MA to the late Earl and Dorothy (Sanborn) Tibbetts. He faithfully and honorably served his country in The United States Marine Corps. Richard then went on to work for Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he retired after a very successful career. He was a very active member of Grace Church in Perry, GA. Richard was involved with the Kairos ministry and wherever else he was needed. He was happiest when he was serving others. He was an extremely giving person and always put others before himself. Richard was a proud family man, who always put them first after his Lord and Savior.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Meredith (Neill) Tibbetts of Perry, GA; children: Kelly Jibrail of Scottsdale, AZ, Richard Willis Tibbetts, Jr (Lisa) of Bel Air, MD and Shannon Mercier (Chris) of Atlanta, GA; 5 grandchildren; sister: Jane Armstrong (Charlie) of Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.