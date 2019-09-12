Richard Wimberly
June 10, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Josh Richard Wimberly passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Rev. Mike Gibbs will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Richard, the son of the late Joshua Rhodes Wimberly and Doris Bridges Wimberly was born June 10, 1943 in Macon, Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany and at the Missile Base in Jeffersonville, Georgia. He began his flying career crop dusting and spotting fires for the Georgia Forestry. After receiving his commercial license and instrument rating he became a corporate pilot as well as plant manager and human resource director. Richard was a member of Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church, currently an Elder, formerly Chairman of Deacons and Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Jones Wimberly; son and daughter-in-law, Bradford J. and Rachel Wimberly; grandchildren, Emma and Olivia Wimberly; brother, Spencer Wimberly; and aunt, Mary Layfield.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church, 939 Wesleyan Drive, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019