MSgt. Richmond Thomas "Rich" Register, USAF (Ret.)
October 12, 1929 - November 17, 2020
Byron, Georgia - On November 17, 2020, Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Richmond Thomas Register called it a day and left this earth. He was known as "Cash" to his military friends, "Rich" to his social group, and hero to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. These nicknames reflect a lifetime of blessings and zest for a life that often seemed to defy logic when you consider his humble beginnings.
Born in Dodge County, Georgia, in October 1929, during the time of the great depression and stock market crash, Rich was the oldest son in a family of 8 children, At the age of 12, after the death of his father, Rich took on the daunting task of being the sole provider for his family, dropping out of school to work in a cotton mill and share crop. He liked to tell the story that he was too small to lift his father's shotgun, so he used a slingshot to provide squirrels and birds for dinner.
Rich eventually joined the United States Air Force and later married the love of his life, Jeromie. Together they traveled the world while serving in the military and raising 5 children and anyone else who needed a home or a helping hand. Rich served overseas tours that included Guam, Japan, Thailand, and the Phillippine Islands, as well as numerous state-side locations across the United States. In 1969, Rich was recognized by the Strategic Air Command for consolidating the in-flight refueling systems shop and fuel systems shop at Robins Air Force Base into one cohesive unit. He was also recognized for developing an improved method of water system and fuel tank leak detection on KC-135 aircraft and an improved method for draining B-52 wing tanks. After retiring from the Air Force, Rich went on to work for, and later retired from, Robins Air Force Base.
At the end of his career life, he discovered the Powersville Opry, and began his Opry life. Rich volunteered tirelessly for the Powersville Opry for over 20 years, serving as President, hosting BBQs and raising money that eventually allowed the Opry to make facility improvements and add a dance floor. He loved to dance and spent many hours kicking up his heels at the Opry House. Rich's hobbies included serving as a Master Gardener for Peach County and making some of the finest wines you'll ever enjoy from fruit that he grew and harvested. The ever-watchful patriarch of his large family, Rich passed along his passion for a life well lived, his honesty and integrity, and spent much of his time teaching his children and grandchildren to live off the land by farming, hunting, and fishing. His grandchildren loved him dearly and he loved them. He attended their graduations from school and military basic training and followed their careers closely, frequently lending advice and guidance. Rich believed that in every year of his life, there was always something that was better than the year before and as far as he was concerned, it just didn't get any better than that! He never met a stranger, and no matter where he went, someone knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeromie Register, and his daughter, Sherry Elizabeth Register and his parents Rev. William Thomas Register and Elzie Elizabeth Brewer Register. He is survived by his close friend Carolyn Hattaway, his children, Richard and Nancy Register, Kim and John Lester, Janet and Tony Maynard, and Anthony and Anna Barr, and his grandchildren, Richard Powers, Michael and Marissa Maynard, Joshua Maynard, Matt and Marie Powers, Kyle and Wendy Register, Andy, Gabriella and Jackson Barr, special niece and nephew, Dianne and Ed Ramer, and 12 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite. The Reverend Matthew Henry Lester will officiate.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.