Ricketta Ivey Webb (1970 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
Obituary
Ricketta Ivey Webb
June 30, 1970 - November 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Ricketta Ivey Webb will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with burial at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Rosary - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchings Funeral Home.
Ricketta was previously employed at DFCS and River Edge.
Survivors: father, Rick (Jean) Ivey; daughters, Adrian, Amanda and Ashley Howard; grandmother, Martha James; 4 grandchildren; a host of loving sisters and brothers; a host of loving aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews.
Procession will leave from 764 Edwards Avenue.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019
