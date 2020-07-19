Ricky Charles Plummer12/17/1964 - 07/16/2020Byron, GA- Ricky Charles Plummer, 55, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Blvd., with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating.Born in Fort Valley, Ricky began working at Robins Air Force Base at age 18, and was preparing to retire at the end of this year from the 560th AMXG Functional Test Department. He loved life and loved his family and co-workers. He was always happy and smiling, making everyone around him feel better. He enjoyed all sports, especially Peach County Trojan football, and got to watch his nephew Derek and great nephew Clayton play for them.Survivors include his sons, Ethan and Ryan; mother, Elaine Plummer; brothers, Chris Plummer and Mike Plummer (Tanya); nephews, Derek Plummer (Jan), Gage Plummer, and Drew Plummer (Ashley); niece, Miranda Stamm; several great nieces and nephews; and best friends, Jake Bradshaw and Randy Nix. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Plummer.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Byron United Methodist Church (BUMC), 103 West Heritage Blvd., Byron, GA 31008. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.