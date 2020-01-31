Ricky Gene Moore
Lizella, GA- Funeral services for Ricky Gene Moore will be held 2 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Lizella Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Menton will officiate. Interment services will follow in Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery, Macon. Mr. Moore, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Nesmith-Moore; mother, Eloise Moore; two children, Shelley (Shane) Hill, Wess (Misty) O'Neal; two sisters, Kathryn (Robert) Webb, Tonya (Shannon) Andrews; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Hill, Crystal O'Neal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Church one (1) hour prior to the service and may be contacted at 100 Island View Dr. in Lizella.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lizella Baptist Church Funding Fund, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella, GA 31052.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020