Ricky Gene Moore

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers to Linda and their families. So sorry..."
    - Charles & Bonnie Allen
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Lizella Baptist Church
2950 S. Lizella Road
Lizella, GA
View Map
Obituary
Ricky Gene Moore
Lizella, GA- Funeral services for Ricky Gene Moore will be held 2 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Lizella Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Menton will officiate. Interment services will follow in Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery, Macon. Mr. Moore, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Nesmith-Moore; mother, Eloise Moore; two children, Shelley (Shane) Hill, Wess (Misty) O'Neal; two sisters, Kathryn (Robert) Webb, Tonya (Shannon) Andrews; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Hill, Crystal O'Neal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Church one (1) hour prior to the service and may be contacted at 100 Island View Dr. in Lizella.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lizella Baptist Church Funding Fund, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella, GA 31052.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020
