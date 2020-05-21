Ricky Johnson Sr.
Ricky Johnson, Sr.
Ellenwood, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ricky Johnson, Sr. will be held 11 AM Friday, May 22, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Reco Murphy will officiate. Mr. Johnson, 61, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Priscilla Johnson; six children; three brothers; twenty three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM (ONLY).
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
