Ricky Johnson, Sr.Ellenwood, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ricky Johnson, Sr. will be held 11 AM Friday, May 22, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Reco Murphy will officiate. Mr. Johnson, 61, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.Survivors includes his wife, Priscilla Johnson; six children; three brothers; twenty three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM (ONLY).Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.