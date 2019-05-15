|
|
|
|
|
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
|
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
|
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
|
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Ricky Scott Glisson Sr.
December 8, 1958 - May 11, 2019
Macon, Georgia-
The family will greet friends from 2:00-3:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd., Macon, Ga. 31216. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Magnolia Park Cemetery 205 S, Pleasant Hill Rd., Warner Robins, Ga. 31088.
Ricky unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Ricky was born in Warner Robins, Georgia, one of 5 children born to the late Tearl C. Glisson., Sr. and Ouida Malone Glisson. He graduated from Warner Robins high school, where he was a proud offensive lineman for the 1976 National Championship team. He was a member of Napier Avenue Church of God.
Ricky was a kind, appreciative, hard working man who loved his wife, his children and a good meal. He had worked for Anchor Glass, Binswanger Glass but he loved being a fabricator at Glass Service Center of Macon for over 35 years, he was passionate about his work and a great asset to the family business. Ricky was so dedicated to his job, he would only wear his work uniform, always ready for work and unbeknownst to him - a walking advertisement for GSC.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Tearl (Terry) Glisson, Jr. and Michael Glisson of Warner Robins , Ga.
Ricky's memory will continue to live on through his wife of 37 years, Vickie Slappey Glisson of Macon, Ga., his daughter Joy McInvale (Michael) of California, his son Ricky Scott, Jr. of Macon, Ga., his grandchildren, Hannah & Emily McInvale; sister, Sheila Glisson Dale, brother, Timothy Wayne Glisson, sister-in-law, Roxanne Glisson Warner Robins, Ga., his Uncle Bobby, James and Neil Malone, aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
"Not Good-bye but see you Soon"!
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ricky Scott Glisson Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|