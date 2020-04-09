Rico Martinez Cody
February 28, 1979 - April 2, 2020
Loganville, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Rico M. Cody will be held April 10, 2020 and the family will hold a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date.
Rico leaves to cherish his loving memories to his devoted Wife, Piccola Cody; Two Sons: Jacob & Brayden Cody; Mother, Greta Cody; Four Sisters: Keyanna (Arthur) Whitfield, Tomeka Lesane, LaToya Currie, Rashae Avery; Brother, George Currie; Mother-In-Law Sandra Johnson; Brother-In-Law, Preston Johnson; and also his Nephews, Nieces, God-Children, Extended Family, and Dear Friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020