Rita Ann Jackson
July 18, 1957 - February 16, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Rita Ann Jackson. Home going services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church located 1555 Cedar Avenue, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park. Ms. Jackson was preceded in death by two loving sons, Demitris & Marcus A. Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memories two devoted daughters, Michelle "Melvin" Fields & Shatoya Jackson. Family can be contacted at 1755 Timark Drive, Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019