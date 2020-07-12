Rita Diane Wallace
March 3, 1947 - June 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Rita Diane Wallace 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Wallace officiating.
Rita was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Carson and Dot Wallace. She was a lifelong resident of Macon. Rita was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church. She loved life and loved people.
She is survived by her brother, Ron (Lois Jane) Wallace of The Villages, FL and her sister, Redonda (Steve) Mann of Laguna Niguel, CA, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
