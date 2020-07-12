1/
Rita Diane Wallace
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Diane Wallace
March 3, 1947 - June 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Rita Diane Wallace 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Wallace officiating.
Rita was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Carson and Dot Wallace. She was a lifelong resident of Macon. Rita was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church. She loved life and loved people.
She is survived by her brother, Ron (Lois Jane) Wallace of The Villages, FL and her sister, Redonda (Steve) Mann of Laguna Niguel, CA, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rita Diane Wallace



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved