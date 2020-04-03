Rita Rae Hagen
July 26, 1949 - March 31, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Rita Rae Hagen passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at The Lodge of Warner Robins. She was 70 years old. Born on July 26, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, Rita was the daughter of the late Dewey and Betty Maus.
Rita made Warner Robins her permanent home in 1994 to be closer to her sister. She worked in the accounting department of National Bank Products for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Maus.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Cyr (Vic) of Warner Robins; her brother, Dewey L. Maus (Deb) of MN; her twin brother, Ronald Maus (Cynthia) of TX; brothers, Terry Maus of MN; and Jon Maus (Carroll) of NC.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ms. Hagen to Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, 204 Kellwood Dr., Perry, GA 31069 or .
The family would like to thank all of the staff and caretakers at The Lodge Rehab Center, especially on Hall 4, for all of the loving and compassionate care that they gave to Rita in her final days.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Rita Rae Hagen
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020