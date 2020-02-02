Robbie Darren Roberts
Feb. 22, 1969 - Feb 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Robbie Darren Roberts, 50, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Avondale Baptist Church, 6970 Cochran Field Road with the Reverend Don Reed officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Born in Quitman, GA, he was the son of the late Elsworth Bob Roberts, Sr. and Martha Ann Langford. Robbie was married to Kim Stevenson Roberts for 19 years and with God's provision, had a successful painting business, Robbie Roberts Painting, in the middle Georgia area. He was a loving and dedicated son, brother, father and husband, putting God and family first in his own personal way.
He is survived by his wife Kim, his son, Joshua Spires and his fiancé Tara Robinson of Macon, his step-father, Shelton Langford of Madison, FL, his sister Twilla Lunceford (Joe) of Cynthiana, KY, his brother Elsworth Bob Roberts, Jr. (Liz) of Crawfordville, FL, his sister Jackie Reed (Don) of Warner Robins, his sister-in-law Gwen Hunt of Macon, his brother Danny Hunsinger (Renvia) of Ellerslie, GA and many, many nieces and nephews, all who he loved dearly.
Robbie will be remembered for his kindness shown to others in need, always trying to help those traveling the road in life he had once trod, and his desire to be a man of his word, both in his personal and professional life. He loved spending time outdoors, working with his hands and enjoying the simple things in life that money could not buy. Although he will be missed here on this earth, he is now reunited with his loved ones that have gone before him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 5774 School Rd, Macon or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020