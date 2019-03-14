Robbie J. Metts
May 23, 1928 - March 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Robbie J. Metts will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bethel CME Church with burial at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Metts was a retired educator with the Bibb County School System. She was a member of the Links, the Carats and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She was a long-time member of Bethel CME Church serving in numerous capacities including the Stewardess Board.
Survivors: son, Gregory Metts; granddaughter, Jessica (Jonathan)Avant; great granddaughters, Jazz Marie and Juliana Avant; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 2224 Lowe St.
Hutchings Service.
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019