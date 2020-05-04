Robbie Robinson
1948 - 2020
Robbie Robinson
February 24, 1948 - April 29, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Private Graveside services for Ms. Robbie Louise Taylor Robinson, 72, will be Monday, May 4th, time 11:00AM at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Bolingbroke.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
