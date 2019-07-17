Chief Robert "Bob" A. Smith, Jr.
January 15, 1924 - July 16, 2019
Centerville, Georgia- Bob Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Bob was born to the late Robert A. Smith, Sr. and Ruby Carolyn Underwood Smith in Springdale, Florida. He graduated from Bay County High School. A proud patriot and a man of honor, Bob served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was dedicated to serving his community. He was the first Fire Chief for the City of Centerville and a charter member of the Centerville Lions Club. A man of strong Christian values, Bob was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Centerville for many years and was an important part of the Shining Lights Sunday School class. Most importantly, Bob was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 63 years, Imogene "Jean" Smith; daughters, Millie Beverly (Reuben) of Watkinsville, Pam Jenkins (Michael) of Bonaire; Cindi Taylor (Dell) of Byron; grandchildren, Theresa Chafin (Sam) Nathan Beverly (Hope), Justin Beverly (Allyson), Stephen Jenkins (Julia), Ross Jenkins (Ashley), Benjamin Taylor (Meagan), Jordan Taylor (Samantha); seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Centerville. Afterwards, Mr. Smith will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Chief Robert "Bob" A. Smith, Jr. to Centerville Lions Club at P.O. Box 464, Centerville, Georgia 31028.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 17, 2019