Rev. Robert Akins, Sr.
September 15, 1930 - July 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Rev. Robert Akins, Sr., 88, transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Macon Memorial Park.
Survivors include children: Robert Akins, Jr., Patricia Akins, Larry Akins, Glenn Akins, Theresa Akins Thornton, and Pamela Akins Sherman, all of Macon, and son, Darryl Akins of Deutschland, Germany; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the home of Theresa Akins Thornton, 130 Clearwater Court.
Family contact: 130 Clearwater Court.
Services entrusted to Hutchings Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Rev. Robert Akins, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on July 10, 2019