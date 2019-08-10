Robert Allen Wells, Sr.
August 18, 1931 - August 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Bob" Allen Wells, Sr. passed away peacefully at home, with his family, on August 8, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Laird W. Van Gorder officiating.
He was born on August 18, 1931 to Allen Floyd Wells and Annie Mae Walker Wells in Moran, Georgia. He grew up in Lizella and Macon and attended Lanier High School. He joined the United States Navy in February of 1951 and was honorably discharged in January of 1955 after serving on a minesweeper in the Korean Conflict.
Robert began working at Armstrong Worldwide Industries in 1955 where he was an industrial mechanic. He completed his career there until retirement.
Robert enjoyed time with his family, working as a Girl Scout volunteer and Union School volunteer when his children were young, fishing, boating, and country music. He was a master craftsman working in wood and metal creating many cherished items for family.
He married Kathleen Harned "Terri" Wells on October 20, 1954 and returned to Macon to work and raise his family. His wife passed away on June 29, 2008.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Ann Wells, Robine Wells Philmon (Lee Philmon), and Robert "Allen" Wells Jr. (Ingrid Wells), He has ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Christine Wells Bell. He leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, in addition to his immediate family.
Mr. Wells was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he was active in building and maintaining Trinity Woods Day Camp for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1899 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31220.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert Allen Wells, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019