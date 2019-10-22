Robert Alton Wooten
6/13/1933 - 10/20/2019
Macon, GA- Robert Alton Wooten, 86, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Robert was born in Macon, Georgia, attended Cave Springs School for the Deaf in Cave Springs, Georgia. He moved to Martinez, Georgia in January of 2019.
He was a Baptist and retired from Colonial Bakery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his niece Evelyn Walters and sons Robert Wooten (Elaine); David Wooten (Kandy); Tyrone Wooten (Wendy); seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice for their loving support.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019