Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 Burial Following Services Parkway Memorial Gardens

Robert Anthony "Tony" Robbins

October 29, 1941 - August 22, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Robert Anthony "Tony" Robbins went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Vidalia, Georgia on October 29, 1941.

As a boy, Tony made his own path as a determined, dedicated, and driven young man. His strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and giving nature enthralled all who met him. Tony married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Johnson, as a teen, and they celebrated 59 years together. He grew into an entrepreneur and successful businessman who excelled in all he did. Tony's accomplishments were many and included political, personal, and financial successes.

Enduring friendships were always important to Tony from boyhood to the end of his life, especially friendships with his brothers. He was the heart and owner of First Credit Finance Company and an entrepreneur who founded other businesses, as well. Tony had not only personal and business interests, but also many civic interests. Recently, he was honored with the distinction of being the longest serving member of the Houston County Republican Party. Tony held many leadership roles including serving as a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Warner Robins.

Most of us were the benefactors of his love and generosity. Tony was the kind of person who made you feel as if you deserved his belief, love, and support no matter what the circumstance. He will be deeply missed by all of us who knew and loved him. For all of us going forward in life, Tony's absence, giving nature, and gregarious sense of humor will leave a void that no one can fill.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mildred and Judd Stafford; father and stepmother, Robert and Lorraine Robbins; as well as a niece, Ashley Robbins Taylor.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Robbins; his daughter, Diana Robbins; his sons, John Robbins and Todd Robbins; and his grandchildren, Ashton Robbins, Grayson Robbins, Noah Robbins, Anna Shae Robbins, and Reagan Robbins. He is also survived by his brothers, Vic Robbins, Sr. and Noel Robbins (Jo); nieces, Debbie Holt-Robbins and Stephanie Robbins Leonard; and nephew, Vic Robbins, Jr. He also leaves behind many close friends and business associates.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Tony's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.

