May 7, 1923 - March 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert Bertrom Moore, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, March 1, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, 31204.
Mr. Moore was born on May 7, 1923 in Standardville, Utah, to the late Robert and Marie Burgess Moore and was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice Nobles Moore. He was educated in Utah but lived in Macon, Georgia since 1946. Mr. Moore served in the Army Air Corps and was a Veteran of World War II, having served in the Medical Corps. He was employed by the Macon Bibb County Water and Sewage Authority from 1959 until his retirement in 1986. For the last 16 years of his employment, Mr. Moore served in the capacity of Superintendent. He was a member of Vineville Baptist Church, the Fellowship Sunday School Class, the Masonic Order Macon Lodge #5, the Al Sihah Shrine Temple, the Scottish Rites, the XYZ Senior Citizens Club, and the North Macon Keenagers Club. He was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Mr. Moore is survived by several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Ruth Nobles of Cochran; and his beloved dogs, Scooter and Lily.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019