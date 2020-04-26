R. Bruce Carstarphen, Sr.
Nov. 29, 1922 - April 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Bruce Carstarphen, of Macon, went home to his Lord and Savior Tuesday April 21, 2020. A private burial, for his immediate family, will be led by Rev. Dr. Mark Hudgins, in Riverside Cemetery on Tuesday, April 28. Family will celebrate his life at a date yet to be announced.He was born in Macon, Georgia, November 29, 1922. He was preceded in death by his parents Essie Smith Carstarphen and Taylor Townsend Carstarphen, wife Grace Irby Carstarphen, son Bruce CarstarphenJr, daughter Beth Carstarphen Hagerman, and brother Taylor Carstarphen Jr.
A graduate of Lanier High School, he served in the United States Army during World II. After returning home from the Pacific he rejoined the family business, Carstarphen and Sons Inc. After closing the business in 1979 he and his much loved wife, Grace, enjoyed traveling, time with their expanding family, and their wide circle of friends. An avid reader, he happily volunteered at Friends of the Library.He was a 33rd Degree Mason.
He was a long time member of First Baptist Church where he served faithfully in many leadership roles. As a life long student and teacher of God's Word, he taught adult Sunday School classes for 40 years. He also led a men's prayer group on Monday mornings for many years. Bruce was the last WWII survivor at First Baptist Church. His children and grandchildren were blessed by his wisdom and humor as he taught them many unforgettable life lessons.
He is survived by his daughter Dianne Carstarphen Bowman (John) of Macon; and his grandchildren, Virginia Carstarphen Hyatt (Todd) of Chicago; JT Carstarphen of Santa Monica, California; Brandy Bergeron of Franklin, New Hampshire; Scott Carstarphen of Columbia , South Carolina; Jay Bowman (Cheryl) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Mary Bowman Hampton (Dwight) of Macon; Ross Hagerman (Annel) of Macon; and Cliff Hagerman of Chicago.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Quentin Willis and all the staff at Antebellum Assisted Living for their loving compassion and care for Bruce.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for R. Bruce Carstarphen, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020