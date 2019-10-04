Robert C. (Bob) Taylor
October 26, 1938 - September 30, 2019
Forsyth, Ga- Robert C Taylor (Bob) 80, Passed away at his home in Forsyth, GA on September 30, 2019. Mr. Taylor was born in Moline, IL. He married Sally Shaffer in April of 1958. He was employed as a truck driver for 40 years and was passionate about building hot rods, riding motorcycles, as well as hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, his children; Robert S Taylor (Cathy) of Perry, GA, Susan Winkle (Alan) of Muskogee, Ok, Steven M Taylor (Penny) of Forsyth, GA, his grandchildren; Jesse Clark, Scott Clark, Christine Roark, Samantha Bell and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will be having a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 pm. for family & friends at the home of his eldest son, Robert S Taylor, 1322 Parkway Dr. Perry, GA
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019