Robert "Bobby" Carl FloydOctober 4, 1949 - April 12, 2020Macon, Georgia- Robert "Bobby" Carl Floyd, 70, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15 2020, in Serenity Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.Bobby was born on October 4, 1949, in Macon, Georgia. He proudly served his country and retired after 25 years of service in the United States Army . Bobby then entered law enforcement and retired from the Bibb County Sheriffs Department after 12 years of service. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Bobby was a workaholic, in his spare time he enjoyed working in the yard and refinishing furniture.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Floyd and Mary L. Floyd; and brother, Jimmy Floyd.Bobby is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Floyd; daughter, Stephanie Lenigar (Kevin); sons, Patrick Floyd and Tim Floyd (Hailey); grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Floyd, Carson Lenigar, Landyn Lenigar, Madison Floyd, Bentley Floyd, and Dalton Lenigar; sister, Vivian Etheridge (Harris); niece, Kelly Schell (Tommy); nephews, Mike Etheridge (Sarah) and Lawson Floyd; sister-in-law, Kathy Floyd; and longtime friend, Tripp Rivers.