Robert "Bobby" Carl Floyd
October 4, 1949 - April 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Robert "Bobby" Carl Floyd, 70, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 15 2020, in Serenity Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Bobby was born on October 4, 1949, in Macon, Georgia. He proudly served his country and retired after 25 years of service in the United States Army. Bobby then entered law enforcement and retired from the Bibb County Sheriffs Department after 12 years of service. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Bobby was a workaholic, in his spare time he enjoyed working in the yard and refinishing furniture.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Floyd and Mary L. Floyd; and brother, Jimmy Floyd.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Floyd; daughter, Stephanie Lenigar (Kevin); sons, Patrick Floyd and Tim Floyd (Hailey); grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Floyd, Carson Lenigar, Landyn Lenigar, Madison Floyd, Bentley Floyd, and Dalton Lenigar; sister, Vivian Etheridge (Harris); niece, Kelly Schell (Tommy); nephews, Mike Etheridge (Sarah) and Lawson Floyd; sister-in-law, Kathy Floyd; and longtime friend, Tripp Rivers.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020