SMSgt. Robert C.L. Ridley, USAF (Ret.)
May 13, 1936 - May 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Robert C.L. Ridley held hands again with his beloved wife, Verline, in Heaven, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was 82 years old.
Born and raised in Dalton, Georgia, Robert was the son of the late Claude and Bessie Mae Ridley. Immediately following his high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for more than 20 years. Robert retired from the Air Force having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and went on to serve for another 20 years as a supervisor in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base.
In his free time, you could find Robert fishing and traveling. Racing and admiring automobiles were two of his other favorite hobbies. He had many interests but his home and family life always came first.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Lillian Irene Powell, Martha Allene Hughs, Wilburn Seth Ridley, William Thomas Ridley, Elemer Austin Ridley, Carolyn Janet Cloer, Larry Edward Ridley, Henry Claude Ridley, and Mildred Ownby.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Kenneth C.L. Ridley of Sevierville, Tennessee, Bobby Lee Ridley (Jean) of Aiken, South Carolina, and Katrina Verline McMahan, Johnny Dale Ridley (Barbara), and Monica Terissa Ridley, all of Warner Robins; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Kenneth James Ridley and Lena Pat Williams; and a number of other loving family members.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019