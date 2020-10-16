Coach Davis will be greatly missed. I am so blessed to have been one of his players. I am thankful for the way he demanded toughness from us everyday. He demanded excellence in everything we did. He made us believe in each other to obtain victory on and off the field. I am the husband, father and coach that I am today because of Coach Robert Davis and the men on his coaching staff (1988-1990). Thank you Coach for giving us your time, energy, and devotion everyday. I will never forget you standing up in front of us when we would win ( which was very often) and saying “That’s Exactly What I Had In Mind”. Love You Coach!!!

Brian Lane

Student