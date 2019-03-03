Robert "Bob" Clayton McCommon
|
July 4, 1922 - March 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Bob McCommon, 96, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Bob was born on July 4, 1922 in Perry, Georgia to the late Norman and Laura Womack McCommon. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force until his retirement after many years of dedicated service. In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spent many years farming and raising cattle. A member of Central Baptist Church, Bob loved his Lord, his family and enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.
His beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth McCommon, children, Ferrell Hall and Lynn Hudspedth, parents, seven brothers and sister preceded him in death.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Jeff McCommon (Melinda) of Warner Robins, Mark McCommon of Bonaire, Clay McCommon (Ann) of Panama City, Florida and Patricia Turner of Grantville; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. McCommon will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019