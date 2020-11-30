Robert Clyde WilliamsJanuary 12, 1933 - November 27, 2020Byron, Georgia - Robert Clyde Williams, 87, died at his home on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the mausoleum of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon, with Pastor Ed Chambless officiating. Family will available to receive friends immediately following the service.Born in Telfair County to the late Henry Franklin Williams and Alice Edge Williams, Mr. Williams served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Riverwood after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed woodworking, especially cabinet making, hunting and fishing. He attended Mikado Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Evelyn P. Williams; their daughter, Stacy Warren (Dusty); grandchildren, Haleigh Warren and Kendall Warren; sisters, Aline Higgins, Geneva Powers (Clinton), and Ellen Phillips; and a sister in law, Betty Williams.The family may be contacted at 201 Crystal Drive in Byron. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.