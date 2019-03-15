Robert "Bobby" Cunard
June 9, 1965 - March 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Bobby" E. Cunard, 53, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Graveside Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born in Macon, He was the son of the late Robert Ervin Cunard and Helen Louise Bell Cunard. He was the owner and operator of Bells Cabinet Shop.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Lynne Summers Cunard, Children, Logan Walker(Chelsea), Megan Moore(Neal), and Heather Murphy(Richard); Sister, Debbie Adams(Darrell); Aunts, Peggy Williams, and Dot Rigby(Jimmy); grandchildren, Landen, Lillie Grace, Lainey Kate, Kaydee, Karter; Niece, Tammy Adams(Trent).
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019