Robert D. Roland
May 22, 1932 - April 16, 2019
Macon, Ga- Mr. Robert D. Roland, 86, went to Heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior! The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue with burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make donations to Hospice Care Options at 486 New Street in Macon, Georgia.
Mr. Roland resided in Byron, but was born in Wilcox County, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Rufus and Martha Roland, his daughter Darnell Cheek, and twelve brothers and sisters.
Mr. Roland, a devout Baptist, served in the 48th Division of the National Guard to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today. This country, and those that enjoy such freedoms, owe him a debt of gratitude and thank him for his service. During his civilian life, Mr. Roland was a board mill operator for Armstrong World Industries for 35 years until his retirement.
Mr. Roland is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years Pearl Roland, his daughter Darlene Dupree (John); grandchildren Holly Daniels (Robert), Melanie Guest (Jimmy), Mark Cheek (Amy), Robin Smith (Ronnie), and Kelly Deeley (James); sisters Barbara Howard and JoAnn Scurti; great grandchildren Dean, Devin, Andrew, Allison, Olivia, Abby, Landon, Alyssa, and Aiden.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019