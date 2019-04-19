Robert D. Roland
May 22, 1932 - April 16, 2019
Macon, Ga- Mr. Robert D. Roland, 86, went to Heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior! The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue with burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make donations to Hospice Care Options at 486 New Street in Macon, Georgia.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019