Robert D. "Buddy" Rountree
01/11/1955 - 02/27/2019
Bonaire, Ga.- Robert D. "Buddy" Rountree, age 64 of Bonaire, Ga., passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Perry Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2nd in the Union Cemetery in Pitts. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Kelsie Brady will officiate.
Mr. Rountree was born on January 11, 1955 in Americus, Ga. He was son of the late Robert Harold Rountree and Lois Parkerson Rountree. He was retired from Civil Service Robins Air Force Base as a machinist and was employed as a machinist with Golden Foundary & Machine Shop in Cordele. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Hobbs in 2015.
Survivors include: wife-Joanne Rountree of Bonaire, daughters-Tammy (Eddie) Cail of Bonaire, April (Emery) Cail of Bonaire and Jennifer Cail of Warner Robins, brothers-Michael Rountree of Pitts and Danny (Deborah) Rountree of Pitts, brother-in-law-Loyce Hobbs and daughter-Amy Hobbs both of Pitts, grandchildren-Hayley, Devon, Zachary, Jackson, Allen, Jayden and Avery and several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Joanne Rountree, 301 Chisom Trail, Bonaire, Ga. 31005.
Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Robert D. "Buddy" Rountree
Frazier & Son Funeral Home
1016 4th Avenue
Rochelle, GA 31079
(229) 365-2226
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019