Robert D. Sanders
04/19/1951 - 02/05/2020
GORDON, GA- Robert Daniel Sanders, 68, of New Haven Church Rd., passed away Wednesday at his residence.
Services will be held Sunday February 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM in New Haven Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Sam Loyd and Rev. Dusty Elliott will officiate.
Mr. Sanders was born in Forsyth, GA the son of the late Patrick N. Sanders and Pauline Birdsong Sanders. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Abney Sanders, and his siblings, Wesley, Jimmie, and Carolyn. Robert was a Carpenter, and a member of New Haven Baptist Church.
Survivors include his Son, Daniel Ray Sanders. Grandchildren, Michael Abney, Robin (Richard) Burgamy, Taylor (Ronnie Price) Abney, Dylan Abney, and Brittnay Sanders. Great Grandchildren, Layla Abney, Macy Burgamy, Lexi Burgamy, Davis Burgamy, Heaven Price, and Rowan Price. His siblings, Marilyn, Nell, Margaret, and Joyce.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Sunday before the service at the church.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020