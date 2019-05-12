Robert "Robbie" David Hughes, Jr.
March 14, 1964 - May 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Robbie" David Hughes, Jr., 55, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Mark Grinsted officiating.
Robbie was born in Burlington, North Carolina to Robert David Hughes, Sr. and the late Hazel Somers Hughes. He was a member of the Baptist faith and a loving son and brother.
In addition to his father, survivors include his sisters, Sandra (David) Tucker and Deborah (Tony) Bishop and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019