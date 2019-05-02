Robert "Lil Man" Davis
November 5, 2004 - April 30, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Robert ML Davis, aka Pee Pie and Lil Man, 14, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 at his home in Perry, Ga. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Robert was born on November 5, 2004 in Macon, GA to Catherine Danielle Davis and William Morgan. At a very young age Robert became fascinated with wheels and motorcycles and was the sweetest little boy ever! Robert was the spokesman for sidecar adventures at the Leatherman in Eastman, GA. He loved people, and never met a stranger. He touched the lives of everyone he met. He enjoyed music and having a phone especially when his heart and health conditions kept him home bound. He was always full of life and gave so many people encouragement to look at life in a way that made the small things seem so important. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his Papa, ML Holland, and his uncle, Michael Holland.
He is survived by his Nana, Catherine (Cathy) Holland; mother: Catherine (Danielle) Davis; father: William Morgan; sisters: Isabella Morgan, Kendal Morgan, Mya Davis; brother: Jefferey Steven Todd Jr.; uncles: Mitchell Holland, TJ Davis (Katie Hall) & Richard Davis; aunt: Melissa Holland (Quincy Gonder); great aunts, uncles, cousins, biker family and friends who will all miss him dearly.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019