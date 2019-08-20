|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Robert E. "Bobby" Bragg
July 11, 1933 - August 17, 2019
Gray, GA- Robert "Bobby" Earle Bragg, 86, of Gray, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, August 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4:30PM at First Baptist Church of Gray. The family will greet friends at 3:00PM in the foyer. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Gray, P.O. Box 429, Gray, GA 31032 toward mission programs or to Gray United Methodist Church, 117 Jefferson St., Gray, GA 31032.
Bobby was born July 11, 1933 in Macon, Georgia to the late Earle Smith and Mary Greene Bragg. He graduated from Jones County High School in 1952, then, the University of Georgia in 1956 with a degree in science and chemistry. He served in the United States Army in Germany for 2 years. Following his service, he moved to Florida, where he taught. There, he met the love of his life, Bonnie. They were married August 7, 1965. He and Bonnie taught in Florida, Guam, and Georgia. He retired after 41 years as a teacher and a principal.
Bobby loved learning, exploring, leading, teaching, traveling, dancing, and ministering, all with grace. He loved sharing time with family and friends. He was such a blessing to all he met. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Bonnie.
Bobby is survived by his children, Marialyce Orr (Kevin) of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Annalisa Bragg (Dennis) of Watertown, Minnesota, Nathan Bragg (Jaymi) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Emmalee Padgett (Tim) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Devin, Cameron, Kristen, Aurora, Hayden, Savannah, Samuel, Matthew, Joanna, William, Declan, Colum, and Rowan; sister, Anne Bohr of Ormond Beach, Florida; twin sister, Betty Lowe of Gray; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A special thanks to Coliseum Medical Center and Regency Hospital of Central Georgia for assisting the family.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019
