08/15/1931 - 03/17/2019
Macon, GA- Dr. Robert E. "Bobby" Wilder, 87, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin. Family will receive friends in the Parrish Hall of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 305 Central Avenue in Fort Valley, beginning at 1:00PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 2:00PM in the church sanctuary, with The Rev. Anne Meroney officiating.
Born in Fort Valley, Dr. Wilder graduated from Fort Valley High School, then attended Brewton Parker College, and Mercer University. He served in the United States Army and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He received his doctorate from Peabody College, now Vanderbilt University. He returned to Mercer where he coached basketball for thirteen years, was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and resumed teaching full time at Mercer. Dr. Wilder wrote Grid Iron Glory Days, a history of football at Mercer from 1892 to 1942. Upon retiring, he realized his dream when he purchased Mule Creek Farm, a thirteen acre farm in Peach County.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Ella Ruth "Ellie" Wilder; children, Robert Wilder of Gainesville, Florida, David Wilder of Tampa, Florida; stepchildren, Katharine Sims of Niceville, Florida, Susan Sims of Portland, Oregon, and Harry E. Sims Jr. of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and a nephew, James E. Graham of St. Simons Island. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Blanche Wilder and a sister, Nita Beatty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
