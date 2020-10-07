Robert Earl Carnot
February 15, 1947 - October 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Robert Earl Carnot, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry, GA. The services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating. The family will be greeting friends beginning at 10:30 am until service time at 11:00 am. There will also be a second celebration of life service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd, Brandon, FL 33511. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Houston County Habitat for Humanity, 2607 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Robert was born on February 15, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Robert Leander Carnot and Mae (Garton) Carnot. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Robert was an extremely hardworking and self – motivated man, who provided well for his family, but loved serving others. He was a successful self-employed pool contractor. He worked with the Houston County Habitat for Humanity as the construction manager. He was a strong, Christian man, who did not just profess Christ but lived as Christ. Robert was not only a great father to his children, but everyone he met. He was a respectful and kind man, who loved everyone. Robert was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church and, also continued to serve his former church, Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Branden, FL. He loved singing and writing; in fact, he had many articles published in the local newspaper.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra ((Kiser) Carnot of Warner Robins, GA; children: Triece Ann Brush (Craig) of Fort Valley, GA, Robert Leander Carnot, II (Kristin) of Riverview, FL, Carrie Carnot Blackmon (Earnest) of Denver, CO and Annmarie Macaluso (David) of Seffner, FL; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister: Rosemary Meyers of Valrico, FL; brothers: Gary Carnot (Evie) of Virginia and Doug Mallow (Margie) of Atlanta, GA and his mother-in-law, Ann Marie Kiser of Warner Robins, GA.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. View the online memorial for Robert Earl Carnot