Robert "Robie" Edmond King, Jr.
July 30, 1952 - June 24, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Robie King, 66, entered into rest on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Macon, Georgia, Robie was the son of the late Robert Edmond King, Sr. and Constance Chapman. He was a graduate of Northside High School. A man of many trades and talents, Robie became a welder, farmer, and cable contractor. He enjoyed barbequing for numerous events that benefitted many organizations in Houston County. Robie's favorite pastimes included fishing on Lake Sinclair and riding his motorcycle. He lived life to the fullest and did it "his way."
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Sue King; children, Robert E. King, III (Jessica) of Warner Robins, Joseph King of Warner Robins, Angel Bennett of Marietta; stepchildren, Troy and Kevin Lindsey of Sandersville; grandchildren, Robert King IV, Taylor King, Sophia King, Logan Lindsey, David Lindsey, Michael Bennett, Angela Bennett; brother, Marvin King (Edwina); niece, Laurie Lam; and nephew, Brian Stewart.
Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held for Robie at 2:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019