Robert Edward Adams, Jr.

October 8, 1952 - February 28, 2020

Macon, GA- Robert Edward Adams, Jr., 67, of Macon, died Friday, February 28, 2020. The family will receive friends and family between 5:00PM and 7:00PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to River Edge Foundation, 277 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 102A, Macon, GA 31201.

Robert was born October 8, 1952 in Atlanta, Georgia. The following year, the family moved to Macon, where Robert was raised. He attended Lanier High School, Middle Georgia College, and Macon State University. He lived in California, Minnesota, and Kentucky before returning to Macon to settle permanently.

From an early age, Robert showed exceptional artistic ability. He primarily painted landscapes and abstracts inspired by forests, which were prize-winning in competition. He also created exceptional drawings and sculpture. Robert was always fascinated by flight. As a teenager he would "borrow" the family car to drive to the Atlanta airport late at night to observe the takeoff and landing of large jets. Later in life he took flying lessons and achieved a lifelong goal of flying solo.

Robert had a unique desire to pursue his varied interests through photography, music, and documentaries. He had a special interest in space exploration and was a member of the Mars Society, often attending their annual conventions. Above all, Robert was an exceptionally kind, gentle, and loving individual. He relished spending time with his family, and they will greatly miss his intelligent conversation, witty remarks, and genuine interest in the lives of others.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Adams, Sr., and a nephew, Robert Adams Sides. He is survived by his mother, Doris Adams Ramsey of Athens; two sisters, Lucia Adams Comer of Athens, and Anne Adams Sides (Allen) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two brothers, John Warren Adams of Athens, and Howell Atkins Adams of Macon. He is also survived by an aunt and uncle, Patricia Whiddon Booth (Garlan) of Tifton; six nieces, Lucy Anne Stansfield of Newport Beach, California, Mayme Jane Stansfield of San Francisco, California, Andrea Comer Goff (Kyle) of Athens, Elinor "Ellie" Adams of Athens, Catherine Drewry Comer (Luke) of Savannah, Elizabeth "Morri" Sides of Kona, Hawaii; a nephew, Howell Hayes Adams of Applegate, Oregon; in addition to several great nieces and nephews.

