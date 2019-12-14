Robert "Bob" Edward Bare
July 27, 1948 - December 12, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- A longtime resident of Middle Georgia, Bob Bare, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was 71 years old. Born in Logan, West Virginia, Bob was the son of the late Roy and Pearlie Belcher Bare. He bravely served his country in the United States Marine Corps for several years. Afterwards, he worked as a sub-contractor specializing in flooring for many years. Bob had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He was a strong man and built his home from the ground up with his own two hands. Bob enjoyed camping, working in the yard and gardening his flowers, building things, and eating banana pudding and apple pies at his mother-in-law's house.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 29 years, Charlotte Bare; son Todd Bare (Brooke) of Kinder, Louisiana; granddaughter, Jolie Bare; sister, Helen Retherford of Miamisburg, Ohio; and mother-in-law, Geraldine W. Cochran of Warner Robins; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2019