Robert Edward Pless
April 2, 1938 - May 7, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Robert Edward Pless, 81, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and immediately following. Father Fred Nijem will officiate. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Pless to the or the local animal shelter of your choice.
Robert was born on April 2, 1938 to the late Edward Monroe and Janie (Bryant) Pless in Cordele, Georgia. He was retired as a logistics manager with the civil service at Robins Air Force Base and later sold real estate for over twenty years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed people. He was a fine, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.
His beloved memory will be forever cherished by his wife, Linda Pless; sons, Gary and Kevin Pless; step-daughter, Shilo Martin; grandchildren, Casey and Kellie Pless; and step-grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Martin.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019