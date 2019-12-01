Robert "Bobby" Edward Starr, III
Jul 21, 1961 - Nov 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Bobby" Edward Starr, III, 58, died on Wednesday, November 27, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. A High Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 1 o'clock, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Scott Winchel will officiate and a Rosary will be said on Tuesday, December 3 at 5 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the church, immediately following.
Bobby was born on July 21, 1961 in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Helen and Bob Starr, II. He graduated from Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Georgia, in 1980, and married the love of is life, Octavia Becton, in 1988. He owned and operated a successful commercial electrical business for many years before starting Corvus Enterprises, LLC, a land clearing business in Byron, Georgia.
Bobby drew many friends with his witty stories and his ready laugh and smile. He was a gourmet-caliber cook and had been an avid motorcycle rider. A lifelong Roman Catholic, Bobby was a passionate defender of his faith. He was also an outspoken advocate for his conservative beliefs and family values. A voracious reader, Bobby had interests ranging from model airplanes to astronomy. But above all else, he loved God, his family, and his friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert Starr, II, and his sister, Michelle Starr.
Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Octavia Becton Starr; his cherished children, Logan, Alexander, and Lydia; his mother, Helen Bigler Starr; siblings, Barbara Starr Carper and Chris Starr; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019