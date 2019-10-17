Robert Emory "Bob" Looney
September 17,1941 - October 15,2019
Gray, GA- Mr. Robert Emory "Bob" Looney, 78, of Gray Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Coliseum Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Jordan officiating, also with military honors. Family will greet friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Baptist Church, Graham Rd, Gray, GA 31032.
Mr. Looney was born September 17th, 1941 in Macon Georgia to the late Emory B. Looney and the late Mary Williams Looney. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Edward Looney and a son Timmy Looney.
He retired from IBEW Electrical Workers Union 1316 Macon Georgia with 43 years of service. He was a member of FT. Hawkins Masonic lodge #418 in Macon Georgia and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, AL Sihah Shrine, Klassic Autos Unit, Mason Moose Lodge #1455, and Moose Legion #128 Costal Plains Georgia. AARP and NRA U.S Army veteran and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include wife, Karen Bevins Looney, sister in law, Michi Looney, Charlene Penland and Diane (David) Smith, and serval nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019