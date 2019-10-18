Robert Emory "Bob" Looney (1941 - 2019)
  • "KAREN ,MAY MEMORIES OF "BOB"BRING PEACE TO YOUR HEART;"
    - CAROLYN G.WILLIAMS
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Emory "Bob" Looney
September 17, 1941 - October 15, 2019
Gray, GA- Mr. Robert Emory "Bob" Looney, 78, of Gray Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Coliseum Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Jordan officiating, also with military honors. Family will greet friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Baptist Church, Graham Rd, Gray, GA 31032.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details