Robert Emory "Bob" Looney
September 17, 1941 - October 15, 2019
Gray, GA- Mr. Robert Emory "Bob" Looney, 78, of Gray Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Coliseum Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Jordan officiating, also with military honors. Family will greet friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Central Baptist Church, Graham Rd, Gray, GA 31032.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019