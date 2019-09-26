Robert Eugene Reynolds, Sr.
November 25, 1952 - September 23, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Robert Eugene Reynolds, Sr., 66, entered into rest on Monday, September 23, 2019. The son of the late Robert Franklin Reynolds and Frances Gordon Whitlock, Robert was born in Griffin, Georgia. Employed by Yellow Freight in Macon, Georgia, he traveled all over the United States as a truck driver for several years before retiring. In his free time, Robert loved fishing and camping. A loving father and friend, Robert will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Robert Eugene Reynolds, Jr., Chris Hyde, and Michelle Sanders; grandchildren, Tyler McKinney and family, Casey Hyde, Brittany Sanders, and Tripp Reynolds; as well as his siblings, Tim Reynolds, Tony Reynolds, and Mary Ann Harper.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Roberts will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Macon.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert Eugene Reynolds, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019