Robert Foster "Rob" Abbott
1962 - 2020
Robert "Rob" Foster Abbott
November 26, 1962 - October 12, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Robert "Rob" Foster Abbott, 57, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Rob was born on November 26, 1962 in Minot, North Dakota to Robert and Virginia (Foster) Abbott. He was a master mechanic currently employed at Five Star Ford in Warner Robins and had previously worked at Hughes Honda for several years. In his spare time, Rob enjoyed deer hunting, watching Nascar, drag racing and working as a pit crew mechanic for his buddy's stock car racing team.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Deandra Meister of Perry, GA; son: Wayne Clark of Centerville, GA; parents: Robert and Virginia Abbott of Warner Robins, GA; 7 grandchildren; significant other: Debra Helms of Warner Robins, GA and his brother, Richard Abbott (Wendy) of Black Hawk, CO.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
