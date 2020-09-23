SMSgt. Robert "Bob" Fuchs, USAF (Ret.)
February 12, 1946 - September 20, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Robert "Bob" Michael Fuchs, 74, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The interment will be held following the services at 2:00 pm at Andersonville National Cemetery with military honors. Monsignor Fred Nijem will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Bob was born on February 12, 1946 in Tell City, IN to the late Charles and Anna (Kroker) Fuchs. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Bob went on to work at Houston Medical Center, where he was the Sterile Processing Manager until his retirement. He was a very devout and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, but his greatest joy came from his Yorkies.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 53 years, Claire (Mathieu) Fuchs of Bonaire; sons: Michael Fuchs (Laura) of Lawrenceville and Jason Fuchs (Beth) of Perry; grandchildren: Abigail, Ashlyn, Addison and Spencer; brothers: Danny and John Fuchs both of Winder and his sister, Joanne Harris of Florida.
to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family.