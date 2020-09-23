1/1
SmsGt. Robert "Bob" Fuchs Usaf Ret.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMSgt. Robert "Bob" Fuchs, USAF (Ret.)
February 12, 1946 - September 20, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Robert "Bob" Michael Fuchs, 74, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The interment will be held following the services at 2:00 pm at Andersonville National Cemetery with military honors. Monsignor Fred Nijem will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Bob was born on February 12, 1946 in Tell City, IN to the late Charles and Anna (Kroker) Fuchs. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Bob went on to work at Houston Medical Center, where he was the Sterile Processing Manager until his retirement. He was a very devout and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, but his greatest joy came from his Yorkies.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 53 years, Claire (Mathieu) Fuchs of Bonaire; sons: Michael Fuchs (Laura) of Lawrenceville and Jason Fuchs (Beth) of Perry; grandchildren: Abigail, Ashlyn, Addison and Spencer; brothers: Danny and John Fuchs both of Winder and his sister, Joanne Harris of Florida.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for SMSgt. Robert "Bob" Fuchs, USAF (Ret.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Interment
02:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved