Robert G. Sewell
July 21, 1950 - April 25, 2020
Rentz, GA- Robert Grayling Sewell, 69, of Rentz, GA passed away peacefully on April 25. Robert was born July 21, 1950 in Eustis, FL. He proudly served as a Naval Airman. Upon receiving his BA from Stetson University, Robert and his family relocated to Laurens County, GA. He was a bivocational pastor, serving in pulpit supply and at Bethesda Baptist Church. Robert worked for Trinity Christian School, RESA, Flexsteel, and as owner and operator of Rainbow International.
Robert is preceded in death by parents Edwin and Bonnie Watson Sewell and son-in-law Justin Robert Goodroe. Survivors include his wife of 50 years Margie Ricks Sewell; daughters Tonya Lee Cladianos (San Antonio, TX), Tina Sewell Goodroe (Perry, GA) and Hollie Marie Sewell (Winter Haven, FL); grandsons Cory Robert Goodroe and Cole Alexander Goodroe (Perry, GA); sister Pat Sewell West (Buddy) of Canton, GA and brother Edwin Kirby Sewell (Leslie) of Bahama, NC; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family expresses their appreciation for caregivers and staff from Rescare, Nightigale, and Serenity Hospice. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and to sign the online memorial register.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020